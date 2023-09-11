MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A recent tally indicates there have been Memphis 269 homicides in Memphis this year, so far.
The overwhelmingly top community concern for residents is also on the forefront of the 17 candidates wanting to be the next Memphis Mayor.
The election is Oct. 5th, and the outgoing current mayor, Jim Strickland, spoke about the election on Good Morning Memphis Monday with FOX13 News Anchor Valerie Calhoun.
He said there are a variety of actions that still need to be taken to get a hold of escalating crime.
"The quickest thing we need is for the court system to take a zero tolerance policy to gun crime: If you shoot at another human being, you're going to be held in jail for years and years," Strickland said.
"That's not the clear message going on now."
Many public responses to the crime wave, and in particularly after the mass shooting recently outside of Downtown's Beale Street that left eight people injured, have prompted suggestions that the city call in the National Guard for assistance.
Strickland said he understands the sentiment, but noted that the National Guard does not handle law enforcement duties.
More state troopers have recently been sent to Memphis, and maybe more of those will be added.
For the election, Strickland said the local government should implement a run-off system.
Presently the city's election is strictly a plurality election, meaning with multiple candidates the winner is most assuredly going to garner less than 50 percent of the total votes cast.
"The winner should have more than 50 percent," he advocated in response to Calhoun's question. "It's better for the voters and better for the winner because it gives the next mayor support in initiatives."
While local government can create a run-off election, it's up to Legislators to determine how the runoff election is arranged.
The upcoming election may, if the winner gets 25 percent of the vote, "galvanize" support for a runoff, Strickland said.
Separate'y, the mayor recalled where he was 22 years ago when planes crashed into the NYC Trade Center buildings.
He recalled the pervasive silence during that day, especially in and around Downtown government buildings and the courthouse.
"Such a horrific and sad day," he said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect captured after shooting in Collierville left woman dead, man seriously hurt, police say
- MPD issues city watch for missing Mississippi woman from Memphis Riverboat
- Woman dead after Southwest Memphis shooting, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives