MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What would you do if you found your child’s photos used on a social media without your permission?
A Memphis mom said her son’s photos are being used in a political campaign.
She’s accusing city council Super District 8-3 candidate Damon Morris of using her autistic son’s photos in one of his campaign videos, without her knowledge.
“My son is 18 with the mind of a 6-to-9-year-old,” said Zen'yari Winters.
She said her son’s photo in a Facebook video campaigning for a city council district candidate was shocking.
“I’m angry. I’m livid," she said. "I’ve been thinking about it since I found out about it.”
One of the photos of her son, 18-year-old Trecorian McGhee, is with FOX13’s very own Jeremy Pierre.
In another photo, her son is with state representative Justin J. Pearson.
So we reached out to Morris, who responded to the accusations.
“We’re not going to engage in a back-and-forth with someone who clearly has some issues with me that I don’t have issues with because we’re focused on this campaign,” he said in a phone interview.
We specifically asked about the two photos used in his campaign video.
“Winters sent that picture to me. She sent that to me via Facebook Messenger and I made a Facebook post about it so that goes along with the accusation that I’m using her photos without permission,” said Morris.
“The picture with Trecorian and Justin J. Pearson was at an MCAP meeting that was held at South Branch Library," he added. "I picked both of them up in my own vehicle. And that photo was taken by me.”
Morris said that he will continue to go ahead and officially file his petition for that 8-3 race.
