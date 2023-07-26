MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Help should soon be on the way for Tennesseans who have had their food stamp benefits stolen by scammers.
But it's little solace to a North Memphis mom who's been victimized twice in the last couple of months.
“Again for the second time,” said Jasmine McKinney, a mother of four.
McKinney went food shopping Sunday to restock all the food she had to throw out because of the power outages last week.
As she approached the cashier, she was shocked to find the $800 dollars on her EBT card was gone.
“Called my card. $2.16," said McKinney.
But this isn’t the first time McKinney had her benefits stolen.
Less than 2 months ago, she ran into the same problem.
On June 5, nearly $785 was stolen by someone who went to a Sam’s Club in Texas.
McKinney reached out to the Tennessee Department of Human Services for answers.
“This the second card. A whole new card. I’m not getting it. It’s the second card. A whole new pin number so how are they getting my information,” said McKinney.
It’s an alarming trend we’ve told you about before.
But there is a new solution.
The USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved a plan last week to reimburse Tennesseans who lost their SNAP benefits to skimming and fraud.
FOX13 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Human Services to find out when families can expect the federal reimbursement.
They sent us a statement:
At this time, we can report that the USDA Food and Nutrition Service has approved Tennessee’s plan for the replacement of SNAP benefits lost due to skimming and other similar fraud. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is currently working to set up the claims process, with anticipated launch in September. Further details and instructions on how those impacted by fraud can request reimbursement will be shared in the coming weeks.
We kindly urge that all customers who suspect their EBT card has been compromised to call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444 as soon as possible to report the card as stolen. This will deactivate the card and send a new card to the account holder. TDHS also suggests filing a police report. Additionally, reporting the incident to the Office of Inspector General fraud hotline at 1-800-241-2629 can help with ongoing investigations.
“School is about to start. You got to get school clothes for the children. I’m overwhelmed and it’s frustrating,” said McKinney.
The reimbursement program aims to help people who had their benefits stolen since Oct. 1 of last year and moving forward through Sept. 30, 2024, then you are in luck.
FOX13 will keep you updated on how you can get the reimbursement in the next few weeks.