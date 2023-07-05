Howard University Chadwick Boseman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis native and incoming student at Howard University was recently awarded the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship.

Roman Neal, a 2023 alumni of New Ballet Ensemble & School and KIPP Academy, will begin studying dance performance this fall.

Neal played the lead role in a November 2022 production of NutRemix, according to a media release.

Neal has also had dance experience in ballet, hip-hop, flamenco, and West African dance since he was a child in Memphis.

The scholarship, named after the late Black Panther star, is given to one incoming freshman per year and covers the full cost of university tuition for a student in the College of Fine Arts.

