MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis native and incoming student at Howard University was recently awarded the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship.
Roman Neal, a 2023 alumni of New Ballet Ensemble & School and KIPP Academy, will begin studying dance performance this fall.
Neal played the lead role in a November 2022 production of NutRemix, according to a media release.
Neal has also had dance experience in ballet, hip-hop, flamenco, and West African dance since he was a child in Memphis.
The scholarship, named after the late Black Panther star, is given to one incoming freshman per year and covers the full cost of university tuition for a student in the College of Fine Arts.
