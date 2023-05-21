WATCH: Mental Health Awareness Walk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis walked to bring awareness to the problem of mental illness.

It took place at Audubon Park hosted by NAMI, the National Alliance of Mental Illnesses.

The goal was to raise 60-thousand dollars to help those suffering from mental illnesses.

According to NAMI, they exceeded that goal.

Those who attended said they would like to see more open, honest discussions of mental illness to become more acceptable.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News