MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple times this year, William Anderson said he has waited hours to retrieve a vehicle from the Memphis Police impound lot.
“Sometimes you can be out here three or four hours, just waiting in line,” the tow truck operator told FOX13.
Various drivers have said their cars have been ‘stuck’ for days, or even weeks at a time because tow truck drivers could not enter the lot.
Leaders of the Memphis Police Department implemented a policy in Mid-July to reduce the number of vehicles on the lot.
Officers have begun towing cars to private lots and using the impound lot for evidence storage, according to a presentation that department leaders made to the Memphis City Council.
“You should see more cars leaving the lot,” Deputy Chief Paul Wright told city leaders on Tuesday. “As more cars go to the private lots and more cars are sold from our lots, the only cars that we have on the lines will be evidentiary cars that we need to go to court.”
The number of cars stored at the impound lot spiked from 2,396 in August 2022 to a high of 2,891 in December of 2022, according to Memphis Police data. Since the beginning of the year, the number of cars on the lot has decreased by 19%.
“We are trending in the right direction,” Deputy Chief Wright said. “It’s a decrease.”
So how does the new policy work?
Let’s say an officer finds your stolen vehicle. An MPD spokesman told FOX13 that officers will make every attempt to contact you. If the officer can’t reach you in ‘a reasonable’ timeframe, they will have your car towed to a private lot.
Anderson just hopes the new policy helps him more easily enter the lot.
“If we’re not waiting, it’s pretty much easier for everybody.”
