MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was injured after a crash involving a Memphis Police car in East Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
At around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Perkins Road.
When FOX13 crews made the scene, a Memphis Police car sat in the middle of the road, the hood of that car bent up after suffering front-end damage.
The other car involved, a silver van, also appeared to have minor front-end damage.
An ambulance was on the scene as well.
According to MPD, a woman was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
