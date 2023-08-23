police crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was injured after a crash involving a Memphis Police car in East Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

At around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Perkins Road.

When FOX13 crews made the scene, a Memphis Police car sat in the middle of the road, the hood of that car bent up after suffering front-end damage. 

The other car involved, a silver van, also appeared to have minor front-end damage. 

An ambulance was on the scene as well. 

According to MPD, a woman was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

