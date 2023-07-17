MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) will conduct Sobriety Roadside Safety checkpoints to decrease impaired driving.
These checkpoints will begin on Friday, July 28, 2023.
MPD checkpoint location will be at Winchester and Riverdale.
The second location will be at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold.
MPD said checkpoints will be from 7:00 p.m., to 12:00 a.m.
In these checkpoints, officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairments, MPD said.
Police said they will also target those who drive a vehicle while impaired.
Driving while impaired is a serious crime and kill more than 16,000 people, and injure more than $305,000 people every year, MPD said.
MPD believe these checkpoints are an effective tool against impaired driving.
All checkpoints are funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
