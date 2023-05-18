MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) will host a hiring event.
Applications will be available on-site, and MPD are asking those who are interested to bring a valid Driver's License.
Information on basic police recruit and police service technician will be available as well.
The expo will be Saturday, June 10 at 170 N. Main Street and will be from 11am until 3pm.
