MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police said that kids out after curfew hours are causing headaches for business owners and those out enjoying the night, and on a big holiday evening, FOX13 News is getting a fresh look at what’s being done.
However, the question does remain as to what will be done and where violators will be taken.
So fearful of retaliation and harassment from teenagers was a downtown business owner, concealing his identity was the only way he felt comfortable sharing his story.
For years, he said, he’s watched as kids, standing nearby, have scared away customers. He said his father’s car was stolen from behind his business, which he asked not to be named.
On Monday night, Memphis Police reported a series of car break-ins they said had been perpetrated by three teenagers, ages 15 to 17, right off Beale Street. Each teen, according to police, had been found armed with a gun at about 10 p.m., which was the same time the city’s curfew ordinance mandates at least two of them be off the street.
“It’s really bad for kids that young to cause that kind of trouble,” said Romy Growen, who was visiting Beale Street from the Netherlands.
On Tuesday, Memphis Police said in an email to FOX13 that they will enforce the curfew across the city, detaining those out past curfew until a parent or guardian can be contacted.
Asked where that child will be taken until then, a spokesperson did not respond.
Visiting from Louisiana, the Van Dyke family said 11-year-old Kendall would not be among those out after curfew hours set in.
“We wanted her to have this Beale Street experience, but we knew she could only do it during the daylight hours,” said Anya Van Dyke.
It remains unknown as to exactly where violators will be taken and, as a result, how aggressively the curfew will be enforced.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives