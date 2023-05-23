MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Steering wheel locks have risen in popularity as a tool for drivers' to thwart the spike in car thefts.
Memphis Police are encouraging drivers apply the defensive tool, which, when visible from outside the car windows, may cause thieves to balk at breaking into the car and try to steal it.
Today, May 23rd, MPD is giving free steering wheel locks for the public while supplies last, at two MPD stations.
From 10 a.m. until noon, the locks will be available at no charge at the police station located at 2602 Mt. Moriah Road, and at the station at 3430 Austin Peay Highway.
