MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A search is on after a 29-year-old woman took her daughter from the custody of the state's Department of Children Services on Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The mother, identified Tanica Cotton, left on foot after she took her daughter, 2-year-old Tenija Jordan, from DCS around noon Monday on the 1400 block of Union Avenue, police said.
The city watch alert was issued just before 4:30 p.m.
The mother, described as 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds, was wearing blue jeans and dark pink shirt and carrying a pink and black backpack at the time of the disappearance, police said.
Tanija, the daughter, is described as 2-foot tall and 20-15 pounds.
Police said the girl was wearing a light pink dress with thin straps and with her hair in a pigtails.
Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
