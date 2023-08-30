MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police officer Davon DeMoss won a gold medal and set a new world record, becoming the World's Fastest Cop.
He earned the title at the 2023 World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada in August. But, DeMoss had an unlikely path to the gold.
He grew up in Jackson, Tenn., where his father served as a police officer. DeMoss made his way to Memphis after high school.
He told FOX13, "I came here to run track at the University of Memphis. And so, I've been here ever since."
"But my first year at school, I did not run track. I had to walk onto the team and then I was able to earn a scholarship as I had gotten better over time," he said.
He set four track records that still stand at the University of Memphis, including fastest 100-meter dash. His school record time of 10.05 seconds was fast enough to qualify for the Olympics.
DeMoss ran track professionally for a couple of years after college, which was complicated by COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions and rules.
He decided to put his degree in criminology to use when he joined the Memphis Police Academy. That's where his career and his track past collided.
DeMoss said, "So, when I was in the academy last year, I saw in the Hall of Fame, Colonel McNeil, and I saw that he was the world's fastest cop back in the nineties, I believe. And so I knew that something like this was possible."
He graduated from the academy in June 2022 and joined the Memphis Police Department as an officer. During that time, he continued to train for his goal of participating in the World Police and Fire Games representing Team Memphis.
"It was plenty days during the week to where I would work out twice before work," he said. "I would have a track session and then I would have a weight room session and then I would go into work later on because of my regular 3 p.m. to 11 p.m."
After months of training, he and his teammates were ready for the games. The biannual event draws around 8,000 athletes from dozens of countries.
DeMoss said of his competition, "There were some guys there that I could tell, they knew what they were doing. I could tell just by how they warmed up."
He cruised through the preliminary heat and made it to the final of the 100M dash, his specialty in college.
In the final, DeMoss jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. His final time of 10.45 seconds earned him gold.
When he was on the podium receiving his gold medal, he found out that time was a record in the 40 years of the games, officially making him the World's Fastest Cop.
DeMoss and his fellow officers also participated in flag football at the games, earning a silver medal.
Back in Memphis, Officer DeMoss works out of the Tillman Station police precinct. He patrols Ward 524, covering parts of Binghampton and North Memphis. He told FOX13, "I like the people there. A lot of people say the police aren't respected anymore, but I feel like that we're pretty respected as far as in that area, anyways."
He says he's always ready to kick it into high gear if duty calls, "When the situation arises to where I may have to chase somebody, I'm pretty confident that that I be able to get them."
"I've been on a couple of foot chases, so I know what they did not, but they soon found out. They found out," he said.
