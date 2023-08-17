MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police officer was nearly run off the road early Thursday morning, leading to a chase and crash in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said a a suspect was driving recklessly around 7:40 a.m. near Elvis Presley and Raines when that driver nearly ran an officer off the road.
That driver refused to stop and officers followed, MPD said.
During that pursuit, the suspect also ran into a car at Graceland and Winchester but sped off, according to police.
MPD said that driver eventually crashed at Graceland and Acacia and was taken into custody.
Two people were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition and no officers were injured, police said.
