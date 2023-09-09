Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police officer was issued a citation after two-vehicle crash in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Just before 4:00 a.m., an officer was involved in a crash at Millbranch and Winchester Road, MPD said.

No one was transported from the scene, police said

The officer was issued a citation for ignoring a red light and the second driver was issued a citation for no drivers license and insurance, MPD said. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News