MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police officer was issued a citation after two-vehicle crash in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Just before 4:00 a.m., an officer was involved in a crash at Millbranch and Winchester Road, MPD said.
No one was transported from the scene, police said
The officer was issued a citation for ignoring a red light and the second driver was issued a citation for no drivers license and insurance, MPD said.
