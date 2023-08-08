MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Driving in Memphis – you’re bound to see speeding, cars weaving in and out of traffic, and in some cases, cars running through red lights.
On Tuesday, Memphis Police did a presentation for city council during committee meetings and laid out the most dangerous intersections for drivers.
Here is the top 5 and number of accidents so far this year:
Riverdale Road at Winchester Road – 101 accidents
Riverdale Road at Shelby Drive – 82 accidents
Airways Boulevard at Ketchum Road – 71 accidents
American Way at Lamar Avenue – 68 accidents
Poplar Avenue at East Parkway North – 68 accidents
What makes them dangerous?
Drivers we spoke to say cars running red lights often.
“If it’s yellow, I definitely stop and just let people do what they do,” said one driver.
“People using turn lanes to pass others, flying down streets, yellow definitely means speed up, red light means keep going,” another said.
Across Memphis, drivers said getting to an intersection is always risky.
“We always paused after the light turns green because that doesn’t mean you’re free to go.”
One familiar intersection is Winchester and Riverdale, which remains on the dangerous list from fall of last year.
But in November, just along Winchester, there were more than 500 accidents in 2022.
Some of the other intersections across Shelby Drive, Winchester and Summer Avenue also made this list.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Should you travel for cheaper gas?
- City Council releases list of most dangerous intersections in Memphis
- Thomas Tuggle in lead over Michael Lee to become next DeSoto County Sheriff, unofficial results say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives