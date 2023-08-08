WATCH: Memphis Police release list of city's most dangerous intersections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Driving in Memphis – you’re bound to see speeding, cars weaving in and out of traffic, and in some cases, cars running through red lights.

On Tuesday, Memphis Police did a presentation for city council during committee meetings and laid out the most dangerous intersections for drivers.

Here is the top 5 and number of accidents so far this year:

Riverdale Road at Winchester Road – 101 accidents

Riverdale Road at Shelby Drive – 82 accidents

Airways Boulevard at Ketchum Road – 71 accidents

American Way at Lamar Avenue – 68 accidents

Poplar Avenue at East Parkway North – 68 accidents

What makes them dangerous?

Drivers we spoke to say cars running red lights often.

“If it’s yellow, I definitely stop and just let people do what they do,” said one driver.

“People using turn lanes to pass others, flying down streets, yellow definitely means speed up, red light means keep going,” another said.

Across Memphis, drivers said getting to an intersection is always risky.

“We always paused after the light turns green because that doesn’t mean you’re free to go.”

One familiar intersection is Winchester and Riverdale, which remains on the dangerous list from fall of last year.

But in November, just along Winchester, there were more than 500 accidents in 2022.

Some of the other intersections across Shelby Drive, Winchester and Summer Avenue also made this list.

