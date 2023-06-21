MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police want allocated to them as part of the next city budget tens of millions of dollars to fund a new camera program.
Memphis’ chief of police claimed it will help fight crime and reduce excessive force, but there are questions whether the money could be better spent elsewhere.
The fiscal year begins July 1.
The program would cost $55 million, according to Chief CJ Davis. The payment would be split over five years, amounting to about $11 million each year.
At a budget meeting Tuesday, in a presentation, police brass asked Memphis City Council to fund what’s dubbed an “axon enterprise project,” linking police body and car camera video, video from cameras mounted on homes and businesses and routing all of it to be seen in real time.
“It really enhances our tech and our ability to fight crime,” Davis said.
Fed-Ex and International Paper are early volunteers, the police chief said.
Another aspect was upgrading body cameras to begin automatically recording when an officer draws their gun or activates their emergency lights, said assistant chief Shawn Jones.
According to numbers provided by the department:
- $5.2 million would be spent on body cameras and arming every officer with a taser. Davis said right now only crisis intervention officers have tasers;
- $3.5 million for dashboard cameras;
- $275,000 to add a camera to every interview room inside every police station.
There would be a one-time fee of $582,000, Davis said.
Council chairman Martavius Jones questioned aspects of the spending, specifically the money that would be going toward the tasers.
Max Isaacs with the NYU law school’s Poling Project said some research showed programs such as the one proposed by MPD “might help with car thefts."
"Larger issues centered around privacy concerns,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
“Making sure these cameras can’t be used to spy on protests. … [W]hether these cameras can be used with technology such as facial recognition,” he said, adding departments around the county have already began using the technology for facial recognition purposes.
“If we can take that $1.75 million and put that toward the crime lab, what does that do?”
Councilman Chase Carlise said the proposal creates accountability for police: “You have a proposal in front of you that delivers exactly that.”
MPD’s proposal goes to the full council Tuesday.
