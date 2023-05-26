MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School is out for the summer and the Memphis Police Department wants the public to know that it will "remain vigilant" during the next few months responding to crime problems.
The Memphis Police Safe Summer Initiatives start May 29.
Statistically, crimes in Memphis and in other large cities spikes during summer break. Utilizing crime analysis data and community input, the department will focus on reducing gun crimes, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts from motor vehicles.
MPD's message emphasizes that officers plan on being "robust" and proactive as they work with about 70 community leaders in its work, according to a release.
Preventative measures are planned to ramp up from the department's Real Time Crime Center and hone in on popular shopping and restaurant districts where city has witness increases in car break-ins and both car and retail thefts.
Law enforcement partners include Tenn. Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and U.S Federal Marshalls.
Statistics show that most of the violent crime in Memphis is being committed by a small segment of our population, according to MPD.
Consequently, MPD will take a "laser-focused" approach on those committing the offenses.
To support the reduction of gun violence, MPD supports federal U.S. Attorney's recent announcement to aggressively charge and prosecute individuals caught with modified Glock switches and gun conversion devices.
The Connect2Memphis campaign, the expansion of the RTCC, will be at full launch this summer for the purpose of increasing the geographical footprint of the city's camera network, MPD says.
Video integration accessed through public and private partnerships will enhance real-time investigative capacity to better intercept and solve crimes and monitor major event spaces that attract large crowds.
In addition, MPD says there will be an increased presence of MPD sworn staff at Parks & Recreation facilities during activities, outdoor gatherings and festivals, and other city sponsored youth activities.
Its Community Engagement Section will host several youth-related summer activities to include Summer Camps, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and summer sports through the Police Athletic League.
