Memphis police search for two suspects in Berclair robbery

Memphis police need your help finding the two men responsible for robbing two victims in broad daylight.
It happened last month on Saturday, September 29th at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Print Avenue.
The victims told police they were in front of the house when they were approached by two suspects.
One suspect pointed a gun at the victims and both suspects proceeded to take the victims property from inside their pockets.
Investigators believe the same suspects are responsible for multiple robberies in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
