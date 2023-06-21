MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Leaders of the Memphis Police Department are eyeing new policing technologies to enhance their capabilities to fight crime.
To do so they need funds for it from the City of Memphis' budget.
Memphis Police Dept. Chief "C.J." Davis presented the list of wanted items during the City Council's budget hearing Tuesday, June 21st.
She is requesting funds to get additional - and the latest - tasers, and both body and dashboard cameras that enable officers to see incidents in "real time."
Davis also requested additional funding for Connect Memphis, a relatively new public safety program enabling residents to proactively keep neighborhoods safer through linking their own surveillance cameras with MPD.
