MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help from the public about a man reported to be missing since Tuesday, June 13th.
Relatives of Denarrest Sanders, 35, are especially concerned after his residence was apparently ransacked, police said.
The man's 2014 Dodge Charger was also not found, relatives told police.
MPD announced an alert about him Friday, June 15.
Sanders' was last seen at the home on the 400 block of Marianna Street, near Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl.
Anyone with information should call MPD at 545-2677.
