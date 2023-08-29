Lottery Jackpot

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

 Keith Srakocic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If one of your friends makes a big, unexpected purchase soon, there might be a reason. 

Someone in Memphis is $100,000 richer after Monday's Powerball drawing. 

The winner matched four of five white balls to win $50,000 and matched the red Powerball to double their winnings to a grand total of $100,000. 

The big-money ticket was sold at the 7/11 Market at 1751 South Prescott Road near O'Brien Park, lottery officials said. 

Another player in Tennessee drew a $50,000 ticket in Goodlettsville, a city just north of Nashville. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News