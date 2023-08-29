MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If one of your friends makes a big, unexpected purchase soon, there might be a reason.
Someone in Memphis is $100,000 richer after Monday's Powerball drawing.
The winner matched four of five white balls to win $50,000 and matched the red Powerball to double their winnings to a grand total of $100,000.
The big-money ticket was sold at the 7/11 Market at 1751 South Prescott Road near O'Brien Park, lottery officials said.
Another player in Tennessee drew a $50,000 ticket in Goodlettsville, a city just north of Nashville.
