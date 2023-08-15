MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University of Memphis junior Seth Henigan was named one of 33 quarterbacks to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List on Aug. 15.
Henigan was also named to the Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List and the Maxwell Award Watch List earlier this summer.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.
In 2022, Henigan completed 286-of-446 passes for 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 289 yards and four scores. The junior will be the youngest third year starting quarterback (20 years old) in the FBS this coming season.
For his career, Henigan ranks fifth all-time in Memphis history in attempts (839), completions (521), passing yards (6,893), passing touchdowns (47) and completion percentage (.621), according to data from the University of Memphis.
The Tigers open the 2023 season vs. Bethune-Cookman in the 901 Game on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
For more information contact www.gotigersgotix.com
