MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Robert Tunstall, also known as Memphis rapper Casino Jizzle, was shot to death on the 4th of July, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said that shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 4 and that a man was found dead at the scene.

Police said that the gunman took off in a black vehicle and later issued a first-degree murder warrant for Michael Clayton in connection to the deadly shooting.

Casino Jizzle's website claims that the Memphis rapper was an independent artist and boasts almost 10 million streams on Apple Music and over 46 million views on his music videos.

The Memphis rapper had planned to release a new album on Friday, July 7.