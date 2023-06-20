MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A key Downtown Memphis's building space that draws visitors from around the world has gained a high honor from convention planners.
For the second consecutive year, Smart Meetings publication has picked Memphis Renasant Convention Center as the best one in the nation.
The publication's selection was based on feedback and rankings from industry event/convention planners.
The evaluation rubric was comprised of 30 categories.
Two selections that stood out were the Renasant's quality of staff service and the center's adaptable space.
That flexibility is exemplified by Renasant's ability to convert a 37,000-square-foot space into 11 meeting rooms or into an exhibit hall.
In 2020, the convention underwent a $200 million renovation that included adding an increase in natural lighting via more windows.
"We are so proud of this building, and the city of Memphis should be proud," said Dean Dennis, the center's senior VP and general manager. "The investment is paying off for the city."