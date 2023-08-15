MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Guns, mental health and tougher penalties for crime.

A special session called by Governor Bill Lee kicks off on Monday and state legislators are taking this time to file bills for consideration.

On Tuesday, there were four bills filed just from representatives here in Memphis.

Three came from Memphis Democrat Representative Antonio Parkinson.

“My goal is to just do as much as I can within the parameters of what they gave us to try to create something and make something happen that will be beneficial and impactful to the people.”

The bills introduced have to fit within the 18 parameters listed by Governor Bill Lee in his proclamation for the session.

Some of those points are mental health resources, school safety plans and safe storage of guns.

Parkinson’s bills have to do with stiffer penalties for adults who give minors illegal guns.

“What my goal is to stop the illegal supply of weapons to minors from adults by marrying the adult that supplies the weapon to the minor to the crime the minor commits with that weapon,” he said.

This means if an adult gave a minor a gun and the minor commits a crime with it, the adult could also be held responsible criminally.

His two other bills are similar, making it so that adults who coerce a minor into stealing guns could also be charged and adults who give a gun to a minor who then acts in mass violence, as defined in Tennessee Code.

Parkinson was not the only one who filed legislation on Tuesday.

Representative John Gillespie, a republican, also filed a bill aimed at giving mental health professionals incentives to stay here in Tennessee.

This bill would establish a grant program to help physicians and psychologists who qualify to pay their student loan debt.

Parkinson said nothing will get passed without the help of both sides.

“Every single piece of legislation I bring, I feel like I’ll get votes on both sides of the aisle. We can’t get anything passed without Republican support anyway because they’re in the super majority. I try to bring legislation that everyone will understand,” said Parkinson.

The special session begins Monday, August 21, at 4 p.m.