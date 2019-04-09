Memphis residents can now text 911 in case of emergencies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis residents can now text 911 in case of an emergency. Memphis is the first in all of Tennessee to implement a “Text-to-911” service.
FOX13 reported in March that Memphis police and fire dispatchers spent days in training sessions as they prepared for the service to launch.
Using the service is as simple as sending a text message. In the “to” field, you press 9-1-1. In the text message itself, briefly explain the emergency and include your exact address.
If you’re hard of hearing, have a speech disability, are experiencing a medical emergency where you can’t talk, or find it’s simply not safe to call for help, you would be a good candidate to use the service.
911 can’t be a part of group texts. The service only accommodates English-speakers currently.
Text-to-911 is for use in an emergency only.
Directors said if you accidentally send a message to 911, send a reply telling dispatchers that you have made a mistake as soon as possible. Intentional misuse of 9-1-1 is a punishable offense, they added.
