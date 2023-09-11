MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis River Parks has sued the Memphis in May festival for damages at the newly redesigned Tom Lee Park, Memphis River Parks told FOX13.

Memphis in May returned to the river in 2023 after the the redesign of its long-running home site forced the festival to be held at Liberty Park in 2022.

2:14 Beale Street Music Festival organizers assessing possible damages from weekend's events A refreshing weekend of sunshine instead of traditional rain helped packed crowds enjoy the Beale Street Music Festival.

The festival's return to Tom Lee Park was a point of negotiation between festival organizers and Memphis River Parks with no deal officially being signed until March, just two months before Beale Street Music Festival.

Memphis River Parks claimed that damage was done to Tom Lee Park during Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

In a letter to barbecue festival participants after the 2023 contest, Memphis in May President and CEO James L. Holt said that Memphis River Parks claimed $1.4 million in damage was done by the festival.

Memphis River Parks' attorney told FOX13 that a third-party arbiter was brought in by the City of Memphis and confirmed that the damage was caused by the festivals.

An attorney for Memphis River Parks said that their deadline to pay for these damages was extended and the organization decided to file the lawsuit against Memphis in May after the extended deadline was not met.

Festival organizers have said that they are exploring other locations for Memphis in May in 2024.