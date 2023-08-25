MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis set a record high temperature for August 25.
Thermometers are the Memphis International Airport hit 102 degrees Friday afternoon.
The previous high for August 25 in Memphis was 101.
That record stood for 80 years, being set in 1943.
The last day on record at Memphis to hit a high temperature mark of 102 degrees came on September 21, 2022.
Temperatures in Memphis haven't been hotter than 102 since July 8, 2022 when the thermometer read 103.
The brutal heat wave caused schools to push back kickoff times for Friday night football games, waiting until the heat index was cool enough for players to safely take the field.
It also caused some schools to let out classes early, keeping children from long bus rides with little or no air condition.
FOX13 was at Collierville High School on Friday before their delayed kickoff. Temperatures on the track around the football field read between 128.7 and 136.5 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives