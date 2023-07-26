MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats will keep playing at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for another two seasons.
Memphis' USFL football team was approved to continue using the stadium in an 11-0 vote by the Memphis City Council on Tuesday, July 25.
The terms of use are the same as the league operated under during the team's first season and but replace the one-year option granted prior to the first season.
The Showboats ended their first season back in the Bluff City with a 5-5 record.
Fans who can't wait until 2024 kickoff can go ahead and reserve their seats for the upcoming season by clicking here and making a $24 deposit.
