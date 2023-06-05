MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United States Football League (USFL) and the Memphis Showboats will host their 2nd Youth Skills Camp.
The camp will be on June 12 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Participants will have an opportunity to learn from the experienced coaching staff and players from both the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers.
Participants will learn some of the skills and drills the pros use in their training.
This camp is about football, character development, and honing leadership skills.
The registration fee for each participant is $25 which includes 2 tickets to the June 17 Showboats vs the Birmingham Stallions game.
The deadline to register is June 9th at 3 p.m.
To register a child for the clinic, visit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people kidnap woman, force victim to perform sexual acts with 1-month-old girl in room, officials say
- 3-year-old shoots himself in Collierville, police say
- Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Cordova, sheriffs say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives