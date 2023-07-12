MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We’ve talked a lot lately about young people in our community causing trouble.
Here is the opposite.
While most teens are buying the latest iPhone, shoes or gaming system with their birthday money, one Memphis teen decided to spend his cash on the less fortunate.
At the entrance of First United Methodist Church in downtown Memphis, a 15-year-old boy decided to feed the homeless for his birthday. Wanting nothing more than to see the smiles his act of kindness brought to others.
“About a month ago, he just texted me out of the blue and said, 'I know what I want to do for my birthday,” said Tangie Gathing, his mother.
Gathing assumed her teenage son Dylan would like to celebrate his 15th birthday with a party or a trip out of Memphis, but he had bigger plans.
“He said, 'I want to feed the homeless, and I was like, 'OK. Let’s feed the homeless!'” Gathing said.
So, the two started planning.
“I was like, 'Do you want to feed them cold food, hot food?' He was like, 'I don’t care if it is cold food, hot food. I just want to help my people,'” Gathing said.
All of Dylan’s birthday money went toward feeding more than 100 homeless people. Serving up spaghetti, baked beans, smoked sausage, hot dogs and, of course, a bright smile.
“Dylan didn’t even want to be on the news, so on behalf of him because he didn’t want to do it for any clout,” Gathing said.
But Gathing believes it is important to uplift teens contributing positively in the community.
We wanted to talk to Dylan about what he did, but he's apparently too humble.
His mom said he didn't want to do an interview. Instead, she's singing his well-earned praises.
“It is good to highlight a positive spotlight of teenagers in Memphis. That all of them are not doing bad things,” Gathing said.
Dylan’s mom said he plans to feed the homeless once a month.
And anyone interested in donating or volunteering may reach out to her on Instagram and Facebook.
