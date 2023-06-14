MEMPHIS. Tenn. - A Memphis University School two-sport standout who recently commited to play at Arkansas, has died.
Dion Stutts was involved in a four-wheeler accident, when it overturned.
Stutts was a defensive lineman, committed to play for Arkansas, and was set to enter his senior season as one of the top prospects in the state.
In addition to football, he was also one of the most accomplished wrestlers in MUS history, placing runner-up in the heavyweight division in 2022 and medaling again this past season.
