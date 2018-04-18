0 Memphis woman assaulted and kidnapped after accident, police still searching for her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search is on Tuesday night for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Taryn Webster has been missing since Monday afternoon after witnesses saw her being assaulted and kidnaped by Eric Wells.

RELATED: Memphis man who attacked, kidnapped woman refuses to say where he left her

Witnesses said they saw the assault and kidnapping on Brooks Rd. and Hilda after Webster crashed her car into a pole.

More than 24 hours later, there has been no sign of Taryn Webster and the search is on to bring her home.

The search is on for this woman. Taryn has been missing since 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon after she was assaulted and forced into a car by this man, Eric Wells, who is currently behind bars at 201 Poplar.

We contacted MPD for the very latest information surrounding Webster's disappearance, they told FOX13 via email that this is still an ongoing investigation and that they are still actively searching for Ms. Webster.

Marquietpa Odom, Associate Executive Program Director of the YWCA has seen situations like this before. And it's never easy.

RELATED: Deputies searching for endangered 9-year-old taken from school

"A sad heart. Hurt. But also praying that she's located alive and that she is not another fatality."

Odom has helped victims of both domestic violence and sex trafficking situations. She said it's important for friends and family to get her picture out to the public and use social media with the hopes of someone knowing something.

"The biggest thing I guess we can do is kind of sit back and see what our law enforcement does", said Odom.

Odom said it’s unclear whether or not this is a domestic violence or a possible sex trafficking situation.

MPD has confirmed that witnesses saw Wells assault and kidnap Webster. Having witnesses is a positive but more needs to be done to bring Webster home.

"Sometimes people don't like to intervene or interfere but it seems like there were a lot of witnesses around in this case that were able to identify him but the main point is she still missing," Odom said.

Taryn was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top with thin shoulder straps and white tennis shoes with rhinestones. She has a pink tongue ring and tattoo of a star or stars on the top of her foot.

If you have seen Taryn Webster or know where she may, contact Memphis Police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.