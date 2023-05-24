MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A followup to a FOX13 report about fake license plates available on Amazon.
After seeing out story, a Memphis woman said she believes a driver who hit her car and took off may have been using replica tags.
"This little scratch right here. It's not much,” said ReShauna Jackson, a hit-and-run victim showing damage to her vehicle.
Jackson said she was traveling east on Interstate 385 near Riverdale when another driver sideswiped her vehicle and kept driving.
The damage is barely visible, but she said she didn't know that when he sped off.
"That was not worth filing a claim over, but I did file a police report because who knows he could do it again,” said Jackson.
Jackson said she is 100% sure she jotted down the correct tag number. But when an officer searched the license plate number in the system, nothing came up.
End of the investigation.
"She was saying there was no report of a tag that had that number. There was no car that had that description attached to that tag,” said Jackson.
A fight she let rest, until she saw a story we broadcasted earlier this week.
Amazon is selling replica Tennessee license plates for under $20.
And they look a lot like the real thing.
Now, Jackson has a warning for drivers.
"Get uninsured motorists because obviously people are out here driving dangerously on a daily basis," she said. "You never know when someone will hit you and run."
