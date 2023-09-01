MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was arrested and charged for TennCare fraud and forgery, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) said.
In April, TBI got information from United Healthcare Community Plan, a TennCare-managed Care Organization, about an employer fraudulently submitting timesheets for a caregiver for services provided to a TennCare recipient.
TBI also found from September 2021-July 2022 that Kimberly Thompson submitted altered timesheets and changed banking information for the employee to ensure that she got the payments.
Thompson was interviewed by Memphis Police and said that she filled out new direct deposits forms and changed where they would be deposited to, records show.
Cash App records showed that she completed nine transfers totaling in $2,218.91. She also attempted 15 transfers that totaled to $3,411, court records show.
TBI secured arrests warrants on July 23 and charged Thompson with TennCare Fraud, Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Theft of Property, and Criminal Attempt to wit Theft of Property, the agency said.
