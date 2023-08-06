Memphis woman pleads for help after she says ex-boyfriend shot her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman said she’s afraid for her life after being shot multiple times.
Latasha Chatman accuses her ex-boyfriend of pulling the trigger.
Chatman told FOX13 that her boyfriend of 13 years, 53-year-old Ricky Schular, shot her last weekend.
She said the incident happened after she tried to breakup with him.
She recalled the moments she saw her life flash before her eyes.
“I thought for sure I was going to die in my car on Third Street,” said Chatman, who is still in shock following that scary encounter.
“He pulled his car in front of me," she explained. "He blocked me in. He jumped out the car, put the gun to my head and told me that he was going to kill me. He immediately started firing the gun.”
Chatman told FOX13 that Schular shot her five times: “Two times in the chest, one time in the breast, one time in the shoulder and one time in the wrist."
FOX13 did some digging and located a warrant issued on July 30 for Schular’s arrest.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the 53-year-old is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder for his alleged role in the crime.
We also found a separate felony possession firearms charged from back in March.
Chatman said she wants her life back and the man she accused of shooting her off the streets.
“I’m still in fear of my life because I don’t know if he is coming back and wants to finish the job," she said.
