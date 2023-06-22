MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two new red panda cubs.
On June 13, the two cubs were born from Hazel (mother) and Itsuki (father), according to the Memphis Zoo.
The Memphis Zoo has not had a red panda birth since June 2015.
Hazel and her cubs are currently on exhibit and the cubs will remain in the nest box for two to three months before the public are able to see them.
