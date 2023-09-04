MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Zoo officials said on Monday that it has a new, faster to gain access to their facility and animals.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, zoo officials said that tickets will be sold exclusively on its website at memphiszoo.org.
Officials said that the new process is an effort to prioritize "ease of access" for general admission ticket holders and Zoo members.
The tickets will be valid for one year from the date they were purchased, zoo officials said.
"We are thrilled to improve our ticketing and front gate process as the next step in our continuous efforts to provide a world-class experience for our visitors," Matt Thompson, Memphis Zoo's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Officials said that tickets will still be available on-site, including for those eligible for Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and Member Benefit Tickets.
For more information, contact Memphis Zoo at memberships@memphiszoo.org.
