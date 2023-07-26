MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo announced an extreme makeover to their main parking lot.
The makeover will take place July 21, according to the Memphis Zoo.
The Memphis Zoo said this project aims to enhance parking and to provide a more convenient and pleasing environment.
The south side of the zoo will serve as an entrance and the north side will be an exit, the zoo said.
On Thursday July 27, guests will be directed to park in the Galloway lot and then use rows B-H of the main parking lot for additional parking space.
On Friday July 28, guests will be directed to park in the Galloway lot and then use rows I-M of the main parking lot for additional parking space.
On Saturday July 29, guests will be directed to park in the Galloway lot and then use the grass area and the main parking lot.
On Sunday July 30, guests will be able to utilize the full main parking lot.
On Monday July 31, the city paving process will begin in the parking lot.
The Memphis Zoo is working hard to complete this makeover and aim to keep the main parking lot full open by August 5.
