MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo took to Facebook to claim that their crocodiles are, in fact, just that and not made of rubber.

The zoo defended the reality of their crocodiles with a parody post on their Facebook page in which the zoo appears to refute claims that their crocodiles are made of rubber. At the bottom of the graphic on the zoo's post is the a URL containing the phrase "thisisfakethecrosarenot".

However, the zoo claimed to have received real emails questioning the realty of the creatures.

"We noticed that all crocodiles were fake with no movement of life" read one guest email.

"I wanted to know when you guys would be getting new, live crocodiles instead of the replicas?" another guest email read.

"With circulating reports of zoo animals being humans in customes, we also want to clear the air!," the Facebook post from the Memphis Zoo read.

This parody post comes after a zoo in China had to defend the legitimacy of their bears following online rumors that the animals were "humans in disguise".

The zoo in eastern China even went as far as to arrange meetings between the bears and reporters, according to the Associated Press.