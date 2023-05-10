MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo announced that they will showcase new moms at the zoo for Mother's Day Weekend.
"Baby Day" is presented by Fertility Associates of Memphis. The event will also celebrate and honor all of the moms at the Memphis Zoo.
Guests will get the chance to learn about the babies welcomed at the Zoo with conversations with special baby keeper chats throughout the day of the event.
The event is included with Memphis Zoo admission and it will be on Saturday, May 13.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TN Senator takes aim at campsite along highway interchange
- 'They took my heart': Mom speaks after son shot, killed while pumping gas before church
- MSCS looking into pros and cons of using pepper spray on students
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives