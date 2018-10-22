Men arrested after attempted carjacking in Parkway Village

Memphis police tell FOX13 they have four men behind bars after they attempted to carjack a man and his wife in Parkway Village.
The men approached the couple in the 5000 block of Bryndale as they dropped their grandson off.
They were not able to take the car but ended up taking the victim’s phone. During the scuffle they hit the victim in the head with a gun.
The four suspects couldn’t take the victims’ car, so they left in two separate cars.
Officers spotted the cars and the suspects briefly took officers on a chase before they were taken into custody in Olive Branch, Mississippi where the Olive Branch police department assisted.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}