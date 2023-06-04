MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men came within inches of death after they said they were shot by car thieves in Raleigh. They shot back in defense and now the men are getting evicted by their apartment leasing company.
It happened last month.
Terrance Montgomery, one of the men, said his neighbor called him during the early morning hours of May 22 and said he noticed on his surveillance feed that “someone was trying to steal my girlfriend’s car again.”
Montgomery said the Hyundai had been stolen once before but had been recovered.
Frantic, he threw on flip-flops and ran outside with his gun for protection.
“They open[ed] fire, shooting out my neighbors window,” Montgomery said. “I shot back two to three times.”
Cedric Verner is that neighbor.
Verner said the bullets that flew through his apartment “almost kill[ed] my kids by inches while they were lying in bed asleep.”
“I grabbed my gun … [and] returned fire,” said Verner.
The pair then said they received a letter in the mail notifying them they had three days to vacate.
Avery Park, the leasing company, said the two had become a nuisance and threatened others’ safety.
Avery Park did not return a call seeking comment.
After a trip to the office, Verner said, the two men were being blamed.
Neither man is charged with a crime.
Verner said he was told by someone in the office he “can’t stop anyone from coming on the premises and trying to steal anything.”
Now, they’re fighting the eviction, forcing the management company to file to evict them in General Sessions Civil Court where a judge must grant the request.
“We’re the victim, but some type of way, we’re getting evicted?” Montgomery said. “What are we supposed to do?”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people kidnap woman, force victim to perform sexual acts with 1-month-old girl in room, officials say
- 3-year-old shoots himself in Collierville, police say
- Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Cordova, sheriffs say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives