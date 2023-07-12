MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting took place in a gas station parking lot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 8 around 11:45 p.m., several shots were fired by multiple men at a Valero gas station on 3367 Winchester Road, MPD said.
According to MPD, the men fired shots at a black vehicle that was driving by.
An unrelated vehicle occupied by two victims across the street were struck by the gunfire.
Three of the suspects were inside the station before the shooting took place and were seen on video fleeing the scene in vehicles.
This is an on-going investigation
MPD urges anyone with any information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
