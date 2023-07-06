MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are on the run after stealing about $3,000 worth of merchandise form the Southland Mall and then firing shots in the parking lot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the pair entered the mall on July 4 around 4:40 p.m. and acted like they were shopping.
Instead, according to police, they grabbed about $3,000 worth of merchandise, ran out of the business and started shooting into the business from the parking lot.
Employees and customers were inside of the store as the gunshots rang out, MPD said.
The two took off in a white car, according to police.
If you know who these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information, which leads to an arrest in this case, could be worth up to $1,000.
