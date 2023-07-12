Men wanted in gas station shooting that left woman with hand injury, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four men are wanted after police said they were connected to a shooting early Tuesday that left one woman injured.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 1 a.m. Tuesday to an aggravated assault at an Exxon gas station on Jackson Avenue and found a woman had been shot.
She was taken to a hospital with a non-critical injury, police said.
Police said surveillance footage shows four armed men firing shots from the parking lot before taking off in a black Kia Stringer with a drive-out tag.
In a police report, investigators said that a woman was sitting in her vehicle when two cars pulled up to the gas pump next to her and started "waving guns around" and shooting.
One bullet hit the woman's hand, police said.
No arrests have been made.
On Wednesday night, police released images of the men believed to be involved in the shooting and asked anyone with information leading to their arrests to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
