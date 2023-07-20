MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mental health evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of shooting and killing a doctor at a Collierville clinic.
On Thursday, Larry Pickens, 26, made his second court appearance.
He appeared in court for the first time last week but his case was reset because he did not yet have a lawyer.
Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot to death Dr. Benjamin Mauck on July 11, 2023, inside an exam room at Campbell Clinic in Collierville.
Picken's court appearance Thursday was brief as he was seen in an orange jumpsuit and a mask. The judge asked if he'd had a chance to meet with his attorney.
His court-appointed attorney, John Dolan, asked the judge for a full mental health evaluation.
The judge told the court she would order one.
Dolan said it's important to know what Pickens' mental state is like now and during the alleged shooting.
“He is stressed," Dolan said of Pickens. "He knows where he is. He knows there are some issues which have put him in jail. He was communicative with me. But I only met him for a short period of time and that’s about all I can tell you.”
The attorney declined to talk further about Pickens' mental health until he got the full picture from the evaluation but in a police report from April 2022, Pickens allegedly told Memphis Police that he had unmedicated schizophrenia.
Dolan also said that he did not know Pickens' medical history and what connection he had to the Campbell Clinic and Dr. Mauck.
Pickens is set to return to court Aug. 29.
