MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) will honor David Pleasant, a veteran of the MFD, during National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day Weekend.
David Pleasant, 32, died after he was involved in a crash in South Memphis on Aug. 10, 2022, police said.
Pleasant along with three other firemen, were going to a house fire call when the crash happened.
The fire engine that Pleasant was driving was headed southbound on Wellington will full emergency lights and sirens activated. A man was speeding recklessly and drove through the red light, smashing the truck and causing it to overturn, MPD said.
MFD will honor the fallen firefighter and will present the flag to his family during the official ceremony on May 7.
