MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lt. Jeffrey Norman, a 20-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died while battling a fire late Tuesday in South Memphis, officials said.
Three other firefighters trapped inside the house while working the fire were later hospitalized with injuries after they were rescued, officials said.
According to MFD, firefighters responded just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to the fire on the 2000 block of Rile Street, near Interstate 55 and West Mallory Avenue.
On Wednesday morning, Regional One Health was filled with firefighters as fire trucks lined the street.
Eventually, a sea of red formed as Lt. Norman's body was taken from the hospital.
On Wednesday, there was an outpouring of grief following the news of Norman's death.
"During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lt. Norman's family, friends, loved ones, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters," Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement.
MFD released the following a statement:
Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, friends, and fellow Memphis firefighters. We ask for prayers and comfort during this difficult time.
We kindly request the media and the public respect the privacy of the affected families and our firefighting personnel as they cope with this profound loss.
In another statement, Memphis Fire Union representatives offered their support to MFD: "We’re so saddened to hear of the death of one of our #BluffCityBravest while battling a house fire in South Memphis. May his family both at home and at the fire station be comforted during this time. We also continue to pray for the three other firefighters in the hospital who were injured during the same fire."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MFD veteran killed, 3 other firefighters injured while battling South Memphis house fire, officials say
- 13-year-old charged with setting fire to Collierville Kroger, police say
- 13-year-old charged with setting fire to Collierville Kroger, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives